Brown School graduate named Roberts Fellow

Rfat

The Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute has named recent WashU graduate Mustafa Rfat a 2026–27 Clifford Roberts Fellow. The prestigious fellowship recognizes outstanding doctoral students whose research reflects President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s legacy of leadership and service and includes a $10,000 award.

Rfat earned a doctorate in social work from the Brown School in May. Rfat’s research examines how U.S. immigration, refugee resettlement, healthcare and disability-service systems shape the health, well-being and inclusion of refugees with disabilities.

At WashU, Rfat was a McDonnell Academy scholar and was elected to represent Missouri as a delegate to the Refugee Congress, a national nonprofit that advocates for refugees and other forcibly displaced people.

Rfat now serves as an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Grace Abbott School of Social Work.