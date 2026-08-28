THE RECORD

WashU Olin Business launches five new MBA scholarships

WashU Olin Business School will launch five signature scholarships in health, entrepreneurship, private enterprise, finance and St. Louis regional impact, high-impact areas that are strengths for the school, beginning Sept. 1.

The scholarships are:

  • Olin Health Leadership Scholarship
  • Olin Entrepreneurial Leaders Scholarship
  • Olin Ownership and Private Enterprise Scholarship
  • Olin Finance and Capital Markets Scholarship
  • Gateway Leaders Scholarship

The scholarships highlight WashU Olin Business’ investment in shaping future business leaders. Applicants interested in the school’s MBA program can apply for the awards of up to $100,000 each during the application process.

Learn more about each scholarship and the application process on the Olin Business School website.

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