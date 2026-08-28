WashU Olin Business launches five new MBA scholarships

WashU Olin Business School will launch five signature scholarships in health, entrepreneurship, private enterprise, finance and St. Louis regional impact, high-impact areas that are strengths for the school, beginning Sept. 1.
The scholarships are:
- Olin Health Leadership Scholarship
- Olin Entrepreneurial Leaders Scholarship
- Olin Ownership and Private Enterprise Scholarship
- Olin Finance and Capital Markets Scholarship
- Gateway Leaders Scholarship
The scholarships highlight WashU Olin Business’ investment in shaping future business leaders. Applicants interested in the school’s MBA program can apply for the awards of up to $100,000 each during the application process.
Learn more about each scholarship and the application process on the Olin Business School website.