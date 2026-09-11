Bechara awarded APPAM fellowship

Bechara

Saria Bechara, a doctoral student in social work at the WashU Brown School, has been named an Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Fellow for 2026.

The two-year fellowship supports students and professionals who display academic excellence, merit and leadership and have overcome significant challenges related to their backgrounds or life circumstances as they pursue careers in public policy, analysis and management.

Bechara’s research focuses on the multidimensional well-being of conflict-affected communities. Her work is informed by her previous experience as a psychosocial support provider for refugee caregivers and children in Lebanon.

Read more on the Brown School website.