THE RECORD

Eburne installed as J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities

Eburne speaks at his installation ceremony. (Photo: Arts & Sciences)

Jonathan Eburne has been installed as the J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities at WashU. A ceremony was held April 16.

The program included a welcome from Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor, and remarks from J. Dillon Brown, associate chair of English. Hu performed the installation and medallion presentation.

In his remarks, titled “What is a Question?” Eburne discussed the importance of surrealism both in 20th-century Paris and today. The comparative literature, French and Francophone studies professor, who founded an inclusive bookstore and creative space in his previous home of central Pennsylvania, also stressed the importance of asking shared questions as a community-building experience.

“It’s incumbent upon us to work together to create, sustain and rebuild means and spaces that feed culture work and enable the flowering of creativity and imagination,” Eburne said.

Read more on the WashU Arts & Sciences website.

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