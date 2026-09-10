THE RECORD

Rank wins award for ‘Random Factor’ book

By Neil Schoenherr
Rank

Mark R. Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the WashU Brown School, is a winner of the NYC Big Book Award in the sociology category for his book “The Random Factor: How Chance and Luck Profoundly Shape Our Lives and the World Around Us.” 

The NYC Big Book Award is an international literary competition open to major publishing houses as well as smaller independent and university presses.  It recognizes excellence in book quality, writing style, content, presentation and audience appeal.

Rank is widely recognized as a foremost expert on issues of poverty, inequality and social justice. His research on the lifetime risk of poverty has been groundbreaking, demonstrating for the first time that a majority of Americans will experience poverty at some point during their lives.

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