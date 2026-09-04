Kim-Yu wins Newcombe dissertation fellowship

Naomi Kim-Yu, a doctoral candidate in English and a Lynne Cooper Harvey Fellow in American culture studies, both in WashU Arts & Sciences, has won a Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellowship from the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation.

Kim-Yu

Kim-Yu’s research explores the intersections of religion and 20th- and 21st-century American literature, especially Asian American writing. Her work considers the histories and legacies of religion’s roles in processes of immigration, imperialism and racialization with a particular interest in Korean Americans and the Korean diaspora. Her academic writing has previously appeared in Modern Fiction Studies.

The Newcombe Foundation, located in Princeton, N.J., was established in 1979 and began making institutional awards in 1981. Newcombe dissertation fellowships support outstanding doctoral students whose work engages significant questions of religion, ethics, morals and values. Fellowships provide financial support during the final year of dissertation writing, allowing fellows to devote sustained attention to completing original scholarship that contributes to important intellectual conversations across the humanities and social sciences.

Read more information at newcombefoundation.org.