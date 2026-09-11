THE RECORD

Student delegates to serve on Board of Trustees 

By Laurel Wang

Four students will serve as delegates to the WashU Board of Trustees for the 2026-27 academic year. Student delegates serve as non-voting participants in the board’s meetings for a one-year term, providing student perspectives for university governance and shaping the institution’s future.  

Headshots of new student board members
Bradford (left), Camara, Duckett and Enninful (Photo: WashU)

The undergraduate student delegates are: 

Paul Bradford, a junior from Memphis, Tenn., majoring in finance at Olin Business School and in African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences. Bradford is an intern for the WashU Investment Management Company and president of the Black Men’s Coalition. He is interested in a career in public and private market investing and looks to use capital as a tool for creating social change, democratizing financial literacy and transforming the communities in which he grew up.

Bralin Duckett, a senior from Poplar Bluff, Mo., majoring in political science and in sociology in Arts & Sciences. Duckett is a founding member of the WashU NAACP chapter and a member of the Undergraduate Student Affairs advisory board, as well as a member of the Mosaic Whispers a cappella group. He is driven by a deep commitment to service and a keen interest in how leadership structures shape institutions and communities.  

The graduate student delegates are: 

Aïcha Camara, a dual-degree candidate pursuing a master’s in business administration from Olin Business School and a master’s in social work from the Brown School. Originally from Guinea, Camara earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Maryland and is a United Way board fellow. Camara previously worked at an immigration and refugee organization supporting unaccompanied minors. She is passionate about the intersection of business and social impact.

Kweku Enninful, a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. Enninful earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Ghana and is a McDonnell Academy scholar. Outside of his research, Enninful is also passionate about entrepreneurship as a means to enhance experiential learning for students and has participated in Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship programs, including NEXT and the Skandalaris Venture Competition.

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