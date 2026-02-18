THE RECORD

Lucas selected for Washington leadership program

Lucas

WashU sophomore Courtney Lucas II has been selected by the Institute for Responsible Citizenship for its Washington Program, a selective, two-summer program for talented Black male college students.

Lucas is majoring in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology and in anthropology in Arts & Sciences and is an Ervin Scholar. Last summer, Lucas served as Gephardt Institute Goldman Fellow at the Bullet-Related Injury Clinic (BRIC), a no-cost, community-based clinic in St. Louis focused on providing holistic healing resources to individuals affected by gun violence. Upon graduation, Lucas plans to go to medical school and aspires to be a psychiatrist.

As one of twelve scholars selected for the Washington Program, Lucas will complete a Washington, D.C.-based internship; participate in a seminar about economic and constitutional principles; meet leaders in the public and private sectors; and attend personal and professional development workshops.

Juniors Bralin Duckett and Spencer Snipe were selected for the program in 2025; senior Da’Juantay Wynter was a scholar in 2024.

