Student addresses economic inclusion of refugees with disabilities in The Lancet

Rfat

Mustafa Rfat, a PhD candidate in social work at the WashU Brown School, has co-authored a correspondence published in November in The Lancet calling for greater economic integration of refugees and asylum seekers with disabilities.

“The financial rights of refugees and asylees with disabilities need to be protected; this should include using disability rights and ensuring equitable access to employment programs, educational opportunities, workplace accommodations and vocational rehabilitation, which are essential for long-term economic integration,” he wrote.

In 2023, more than 6 million people were newly designated as refugees and asylum seekers, according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The United States remains a primary destination for many of these individuals.

Read more on the Brown School website.