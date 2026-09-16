Holtzman receives Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship 

Holtzman (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)

David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor in the Department of Neurology at WashU Medicine, was selected as a recipient of the Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The annual award was established in 2017 to recognize NINDS-funded investigators for their dedication to mentorship and training.

In a career spanning over three decades, Holtzman has directly mentored more than 80 graduate students, physician-scientist trainees and postdoctoral fellows, as well as many early-career researchers, who have gone onto impactful careers in academia and industry. In addition to running an internationally recognized research program on Alzheimer’s disease mechanisms and treatment and developing novel blood tests for Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Holtzman also serves as director of the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center and the Hope Center for Neurological Disorders at WashU Medicine. Despite extraordinary demands on his time, Holtzman is known for always prioritizing the training and mentoring of future scientists.

Holtzman was one of five winners of the 2026 Landis Award. In addition to national recognition, the honorees’ institutions will receive a monetary prize of $100,000 to be used to further the development of future researchers. Holtzman is the second faculty member from WashU Medicine to win the Landis Award; Robert Gereau, PhD, the Dr. Seymour & Rose T. Brown Professor of Anesthesiology, won the award in 2020.

Read more on the Department of Neurology website.