Sam Fox School to expand Office for Socially Engaged Practice

Stefani Weeden-Smith, a veteran St. Louis community engagement strategist, has been appointed to a new role in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Stephanie Weeden-Smith (Photo: Courtesy Sam Fox School)

Beginning Sept. 22, Weeden-Smith will serve as assistant director of community engagement in the Sam Fox School’s Office for Socially Engaged Practice (OSEP). Since its founding in 2014, OSEP has helped to identify, coordinate and build a wide variety of community-driven projects and related outreach activities across the St. Louis region.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community partners and how this new role will allow us to expand and deepen our relationship with St. Louis,” said Charlie White, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School. “Stefani’s skillset and expertise will deepen our impact through meaningful community collaborations in the region.”

Weeden-Smith is founding director for the St. Louis Anchor Action Network, which combines public and private resources to address the effects of historic disinvestment in healthcare, education and other sectors. She previously served as assistant director of community engagement in WashU’s Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.

In the Sam Fox School, Weeden-Smith’s portfolio will include strategic operations and public partnerships. She also will develop and manage key design/build initiatives, such as the annual Summer Public Design Workshop.



Read the full story on the Sam Fox School website.