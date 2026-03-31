New sculpture installed in Grand Center

A rendering shows “Everything Under the Sun,” a large-scale steel sculpture conceived by Jonathan Stitelman and installed in St. Louis’ Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood. An opening celebration will take place April 3. (Image courtesy of Sam Fox School)

“Everything Under the Sun,” a bright pink steel installation by Jonathan Stitelman, a senior lecturer in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has been installed in St. Louis’ Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood.

Stitelman

A grand opening celebration will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 3. The event is free and open to the public and coincides with the Grand Center Arts District’s First Fridays series, which invites residents to explore the vibrant arts scene in St. Louis through museums, galleries, dining and performances.

“Everything Under the Sun” is the inaugural project created through Design Openings, a collaboration between the Sam Fox School and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. Developed in partnership with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, the large public artwork is designed to be “a place for gathering, storytelling and sharing a sunset,” according to Stitelman, who led the interdisciplinary design team that created the installation.

Installed at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and Leonard Avenue, “Everything Under the Sun” features channels that allow light to pass through and interact with the piece and surroundings. The channels align with the St. Louis street grid at sunrise and sunset on specific days each year.

The grand opening invites people to gather and experience the site and sculpture together, part of the initiative’s larger goal of animating and contributing to public life in the neighborhood. Activities include the premiere of an original soundtrack made for the sculpture and engagement with four music producers, curated by Muhammad Austin, one of WashU’s Engaged City fellows; an art interaction developed by the Contemporary Art Museum and led by Cleonique Hilsaca, MFA ’25; and food truck Blues Fired Pizza.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.