Martin to receive national Career Services Champion Award

WashU Chancellor Andrew D. Martin has been named the 2026 recipient of the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) Career Services Champion Award, a national honor recognizing visionary leadership in advancing career education and student success.

Martin

The award celebrates a college or university president or chancellor who demonstrates forward-thinking leadership and a sustained commitment to career services. Martin was selected for elevating career preparation as a central institutional priority and for reimagining how students access career pathways and opportunities.

“Chancellor Martin has redefined what it means to put students first,” said Norma Guerra Gaier, associate vice chancellor for career development and education, who nominated Martin. “His leadership has transformed career education at WashU into a model of access, innovation and impact. By removing financial barriers and investing in meaningful, hands-on experiences, he has ensured that every student, regardless of background, can explore their ambitions with confidence and graduate prepared to thrive.”

Under Martin’s leadership, WashU established a centralized Center for Career Engagement, unifying previously siloed career offices into a single, integrated model that expands access to coaching, industry connections and experiential learning for all students. The approach creates a more equitable and scalable system while strengthening partnerships with employers and alumni.

Anna Gonzalez, WashU’s vice chancellor for student success, said the shift marks a transformative milestone for the university’s mission.

“A unified career-engagement model has allowed us to provide consistently excellent services for all undergraduate, graduate and professional students across schools,” Gonzalez said. “Our vision under Chancellor Martin’s leadership has been to build a best-in-class career experience, creating one center for all employers, alumni and families who want to support WashU students in their career journeys.”

Martin also has led major investments to remove financial barriers that can limit students’ career exploration. Signature initiatives include the Chancellor’s Career Fellows Program, which has provided more than $1.9 million to support internships and experiential learning for students with financial need, and the Summer Internship Fund, which has awarded $4.8 million since its inception.

“Our number one priority at WashU is to provide our students an exceptional education,” Martin said. “But our commitment to our students does not stop there. We must also help prepare them for life after graduation.”

Through additional programs such as the Pershing Fellowship in Non-Profit Leadership and WashU’s Bear Treks career exploration experiences, Martin has expanded access to hands-on opportunities that connect students with industries, alumni and employers across the country. Under his leadership, Bear Treks have expanded significantly, with more than 800 students participating in the past three years.

Martin will be formally recognized at the NACE Conference & Expo in June in Denver.