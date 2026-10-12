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The View From Here 10.12.26
Audience members listen to an expert panel during WashU Olin Business School’s 10th Anniversary Wealth and Asset Management Conference Oct. 1 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sarah Carmody/WashU)
WashU Olin Business School hosts its 10th Anniversary Wealth and Asset Management Conference Oct. 1 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. Lorenzo Naranjo (left), senior lecturer in finance at WashU Olin Business, moderates a panel including Laura Giokas, global general counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Sindhu Joseph, founder and chief executive officer at CogniCor; Chris Kerckoff, president and chief executive officer at Plancorp; and Dan Sherman, chief technology officer at Moneta. (Photo: Sarah Carmody/WashU)
Audience members listen to an expert panel during WashU Olin Business School’s Wealth and Asset Management Conference Oct. 1 in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sarah Carmody/WashU)
Philip J. Deloria, of Harvard University, gives the Danforth Distinguished Lecture Oct. 1 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The lecture was part of the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics’ “Practice of Citizenship” series. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Michael Mazzeo (left), dean of Olin Business School, speaks with Samuel Farmer and Carlos Rodgers-Carranza Sept. 23. Mazzeo hosted a gathering and outdoor dinner for the Olin Veterans Association at his home. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
José Bowen gives the keynote address during AI Perspectives Week Sept. 24 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. Bowen, a leading artificial intelligence innovator, scholar and consultant, speaks about protecting critical thinking and human agency while raising standards in an age where every graduate will be managing artificial intelligence. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
WashU Human Resources hosts the Take Care Fair, a biannual event that connects the campus community with benefit vendors, university departments and community partners, Oct. 6 in Sumers Recreation Center. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
St. Louis Fellows, and WashU students, Benjamin Brodkin and Alyson Lee present their work at the Gephardt Institute Impact Showcase Sept. 29 at Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. The annual event highlights the work of Civic Fellows, St. Louis Fellows, WashU Votes leaders and St. Louis Impact Fund grantees on community and civic initiatives in St. Louis and around the world. (Photo: Scott Allen/WashU)
Bauer Leaders Academy student fellow Rishika Jeyaprakash (right) and fellow WashU classmates tour KMOV with anchor Paige Hulsey Sept. 24 as part of the Bauer Leaders Academy’s “Leadership Up Close” series. Hulsey shared how she has pursued her purpose in broadcast journalism and the value of leadership in the fast-paced world of local news. (Photo: Emma Potts)
Chad Henry, director of research and innovation at the Sam Fox School, shares during the Faculty Research Showcase as part of AI Perspectives Week Sept. 18 in Weil Hall’s Kuehner Court. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Tiffany Calvert (left), chair of the MFA in Visual Art program at the Sam Fox School, chats with Andrew Witt, the Kavita and Krishna Bharat Professor at the Sam Fox School, during the Faculty Research Showcase as part of AI Perspectives Week Sept. 18 in Kuehner Court. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Eliot Society members gather Sept. 25 for a conversation between Peter Boumgarden (right), the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise, and Danny Meyer, a former WashU parent and founder and executive chairman of Union Square Hospitality Group, about learning from your mistakes, a theme Meyer explores in his new book, “What Could Possibly Go Right?” (Photo: Suzy Gorman/WashU)
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