Butler

If fewer babies in the U.S. get the rotavirus vaccine, thousands more children could end up in the hospital or emergency department each year with severe diarrhea and vomiting by age 2, according to a new modeling study led by a WashU Medicine researcher published Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open.

Rotavirus is one of several viruses that can cause gastroenteritis — inflammation of the stomach and intestines with symptoms including vomiting, fever, watery diarrhea and abdominal pain — and is a leading cause of severe diarrheal illness in young children. In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped its recommendation to routinely vaccinate infants against rotavirus in favor of “shared clinical decision-making” between clinicians and families. A federal judge temporarily blocked the change in March.

To estimate what the shift in CDC guidance could mean for children younger than 2, Anne Mobley Butler, an associate professor in WashU Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases in the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine, and collaborators at Duke University modeled what would happen if 10%, 20% or 30% of U.S. infants who would be fully vaccinated against rotavirus based on current vaccination rates didn’t get the vaccine, which is typically given between 2 and 6 months.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.