Schwartz named director of gastroenterology

Schwartz

Robert E. Schwartz, MD, PhD, a highly regarded clinician internationally noted for his research on stem cell biology, liver biology and infectious diseases, has been named director of the Division of Gastroenterology in the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine at WashU Medicine and gastroenterologist-in-chief at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He began his new role Oct. 6.

Schwartz is recognized for his research on using stem cell technology and tissue engineering to grow human liver cells and miniature organ models in the lab. His research also examines how viruses such as hepatitis and SARS-CoV-2 affect the liver, aiming to advance drug discovery and improve understanding of liver disease.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.