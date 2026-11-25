Van Essen

David Van Essen, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Neuroscience at WashU Medicine, has been awarded the 2026 Ralph W. Gerard Prize in Neuroscience. The award is the highest honor given by the Society for Neuroscience to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the field.

Van Essen is best known for his work as a “cortical cartographer,” making maps of the brain that reveal important insights about the structure, function, connectivity, development and evolution of the sheet-like cerebral cortex. This wrinkled outer layer of the brain is largely responsible for our perceptions and our higher-level cognitive abilities such as reasoning, language and memory.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.