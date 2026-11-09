THE RECORD

Cheng receives early career award for holistic approach to musculoskeletal care 

Cheng, MD

Abby Cheng, MD, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine, has been named the 2026 Early Career Award recipient by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Established in 2023, the award recognizes members with 10 or fewer years of practice who have made meaningful contributions to the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation through innovation, advocacy, leadership, service or clinical practice.

Cheng’s clinical and research work focuses on young adult hip disorders, comprehensive patient-centered musculoskeletal care, mobile health technology, long-term symptoms after COVID infection and disparities in care.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Benefits open enrollment begins Nov. 2

Volunteers needed for Empower mock interviews

Faculty invited to apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

Notables

Cheng receives early career award for holistic approach to musculoskeletal care 

WashU student selected for Anthropic AI for Science program

WashU engineers earn honors from aerosol science group

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Study identifies immune drivers of pregnancy complication 

Choi, Ferraro receive grants from hematology society

Alcohol use held steady among cancer survivors

The View From Here

11.09.26

10.26.26

10.12.26

Washington People

Bob Henkel

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20