Cheng receives early career award for holistic approach to musculoskeletal care 

Cheng, MD

Abby Cheng, MD, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine, has been named the 2026 Early Career Award recipient by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Established in 2023, the award recognizes members with 10 or fewer years of practice who have made meaningful contributions to the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation through innovation, advocacy, leadership, service or clinical practice.

Cheng’s clinical and research work focuses on young adult hip disorders, comprehensive patient-centered musculoskeletal care, mobile health technology, long-term symptoms after COVID infection and disparities in care.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.