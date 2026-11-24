People with HIV show signs of faster aging than their peers without HIV, even when the virus is undetectable, according to a study led by neurology researchers Beau Ances, MD, PhD (left), and Kalen Petersen, PhD.

Individuals with HIV show signs of faster biological aging compared with people without HIV. In other words, indicators of bodily functions that can be measured in the blood appear more like that of an older individual than of someone the same age.

Some studies have suggested that getting the virus under control can restore those indicators to age-appropriate levels, but researchers at WashU Medicine found in a new study that age biomarkers of people with HIV whose infection is well controlled by medication still appear older, suggesting that treatment doesn’t fully close the aging gap. These blood-based measures also corresponded with signs of brain aging on MRI scans and with performance on some tests of brain function.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.