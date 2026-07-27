As Americans work longer than previous generations, employers have an opportunity to create workplaces that support employees of all ages, according to a new article by Cal Halvorsen, an associate professor and assistant dean for faculty affairs at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and co-director of the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging.

Writing in Generations Journal, Halvorsen and co-authors Bruna C. Lopez and Erika Sabbath, both of Boston College, argue that the nation’s increasingly age-diverse workforce requires employers to move beyond generational stereotypes and instead focus on creating high-quality workplaces that promote health, well-being and opportunity across the lifespan.

Halvorsen

In 2024, for the first time in U.S. history, the number of Americans age 62 and older exceeded the number under age 18. In a new interactive webpage led by Halvorsen, he shows that the U.S. now has almost equal numbers of people at every age until the early 70s. At the same time, many older adults are delaying retirement because of financial pressures, while others continue working for reasons that extend beyond income, including purpose, social connection and intellectual engagement.

How can employers improve the workplace for everyone?

Rather than viewing an aging workforce as a challenge, Halvorsen and his co-authors encouraged organizations to see it as an opportunity to improve workplace quality for everyone. They outlined eight key dimensions of a high-quality workplace, including fair compensation and benefits; opportunities for learning and advancement; health and safety; meaningful work; flexible scheduling; predictable employment practices; respectful and inclusive workplace cultures; and strong relationships between employees and supervisors.

The authors also highlighted the continued impact of age discrimination. About 60% of workers over age 50 report experiencing age bias, and displaced older workers typically take twice as long as younger workers to find new employment.

“Ageism in the workplace often stems from outdated assumptions — that older workers lack current skills, won’t stay long or won’t fit into younger teams,” Halvorsen said. “But treating age as a proxy for capability is a mistake. Older workers, like any generation, are incredibly diverse. When employers fall prey to ageist stereotypes, they don’t just penalize job seekers — they strip themselves of experienced talent.”

How do employers benefit?

Creating age-inclusive workplaces requires not only better policies but also organizational cultures that encourage employees to use available benefits without fear of stigma or career penalties.

Research suggests these efforts benefit both employees and employers. Supportive workplaces can improve workers’ confidence, health and engagement while helping organizations retain experienced employees, strengthen collaboration across generations and improve overall performance.

“Older workers have a lot to offer, just like workers throughout the life course,” the authors concluded. “With intentional choices, organizations can create inclusive, engaging, and productive workplaces for everyone — regardless of age.”