THE RECORD

Halvorsen named co-director of Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging

By Neil Schoenherr
Cal Halvorsen (left) and Brian Carpenter share the stage April 16 in Emerson Auditorium after Halvorsen’s keynote at the Friedman Center for Aging’s annual Friedman Lecture & Awards. Halvorsen will co-direct the center alongside Carpenter. (Photo: Tina McGrath/WashU)

Cal J. Halvorsen, a gerontological social work scholar and an associate professor at the WashU Brown School, will step into a new leadership role this summer as co-director of the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging

Beginning in July, Halvorsen will share leadership of the center with Brian Carpenter, a professor of psychological and brain in WashU Arts & Sciences. Halvorsen succeeds Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Betty Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy at the Brown School, who is stepping back after more than a decade as co-director. Morrow-Howell will remain involved as a senior adviser.

Halvorsen also will serve as assistant dean for faculty affairs at the Brown School beginning July 1. Read more on the Brown School website.

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