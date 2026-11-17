Eberlein, MD

Timothy J. Eberlein, MD , the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor in the Mary Culver Department of Surgery and senior associate dean for cancer programs at WashU Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, has been installed as the 107th president of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the world’s largest organization of surgeons.

Eberlein, who is also the founding director of Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, chose “The House of Surgery: Stronger Together” as the theme for his one-year presidential term. This theme highlights a commitment to collaboration across surgical disciplines and to advancing patient care through shared expertise at a time of rapid change in policy, technology and clinical practice.

Read more on the Siteman website.