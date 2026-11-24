Exterior photo of the Center for Advanced Medicine – Sunset Hills taken at night. (Photo: Christy Morey/BJC HealthCare)

The Center for Advanced Medicine – Sunset Hills opened Oct. 16, expanding access to 12 WashU Medicine specialties, BJC Medical Group primary care and advanced diagnostic services for patients in south St. Louis County and surrounding communities.

The 117,000-square-foot outpatient facility, located at 3630 S. Geyer Road, builds on the longstanding partnership between BJC HealthCare and WashU Medicine. In addition to specialty care, the facility offers outpatient surgery, diagnostic testing, imaging and post-procedure pharmacy services. Having these offerings readily available streamlines medication management, insurance authorization, therapy coordination and prescription needs for patients and their families.

“What sets us apart is the connection between discovery and care — our physicians are advancing the future of medicine while providing the most innovative care to patients today,” said Paul Scheel, MD, CEO of WashU Medicine Physicians and president of the WashU Medicine and BJC HealthCare Physician Provider Organization. “This new center brings that expertise closer to patients, making it easier for them to benefit from the latest medical discoveries while receiving the specialized, personalized care they need.”

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.