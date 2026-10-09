THE RECORD

WashU Medicine PT clinic opens in Sunset Hills

By Maggie Singleton
Cameron Kimball (left) receives care from physical therapist Mo Moeslein, PT, DPT, at the new WashU Medicine Physical Therapy – Sunset Hills clinic. (Photo: Alan Shawgo/Route 3 Films)

A new WashU Medicine Physical Therapy – Sunset Hills clinic opened in August. There, physical therapists turn what is sometimes the source of injuries into innovative methods of recovery.  

The clinic has given St. Louis community members increased access to state-of-the-art facilities where experts cover everything from orthopedic surgery recovery to golf swing mechanics. The location also offers learners in the WashU Medicine Program in Physical Therapy (PT) another place to apply their emerging skills and knowledge.   

“Joining our existing clinics in the Central West End and O’Fallon, Missouri, Sunset Hills reinforces our commitment to bringing specialized expertise and individualized treatment closer to where patients live, work and play,” said Tyler Detmer, PT, DPT, OCS, the clinical practice manager for the new location. 

Schedule a visit here.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.

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