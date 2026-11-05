THE RECORD

Choi, Ferraro receive grants from hematology society

Ferraro (left) and Choi

Two WashU Medicine investigators who are research members at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, received prestigious grants from the American Society of Hematology, the world’s largest professional society serving clinicians and scientists working to improve treatments for blood diseases.

Francesca Ferraro, MD, PhD, and Jaebok Choi, PhD, both assistant professors of medicine in the Division of Oncology at WashU Medicine, each received an Award for Research Careers in Hematology. Read more on the Siteman website.

Separately, Ferraro also received a 2026 Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award. The grant, given by the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, supports early-career physician-scientists conducting patient-oriented research. Ferraro is studying acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer. Read more on the Siteman website.

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