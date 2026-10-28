THE RECORD

Silva-Fisher receives grant to study multiple myeloma

Silva-Fisher

Jessica Silva-Fisher, has received a Research Scholar Grant from the American Cancer Society — one of only 15 investigators nationally to receive the award this grant cycle. She is an assistant professor of medicine at WashU Medicine and a research member at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine.

Research Scholar Grants provide critical support for investigators in the early years of their independent careers, allowing them to pursue bold ideas and generate the foundational discoveries that can shape the future of cancer research.

Silva-Fisher will use the award to study how chemical modifications to RNA, which provides cells with the instructions for making proteins, among other functions, can drive cancer. Specifically, her work focuses on factors contributing to the progression of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and the development of treatment resistance.

Read more on the Siteman website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Volunteers needed for Empower mock interviews

Faculty invited to apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

WashU Medicine PT clinic opens in Sunset Hills

Notables

Scott earns honorable mention in Weil Best Article contest

Dixit installed as George and Charmaine Mallinckrodt Professor

Nartey wins 2026 APHA Public Health Social Work Student Award

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Silva-Fisher receives grant to study multiple myeloma

Stone awarded $3.7 million to study rare metabolic disorder 

NIH grant supports study of gut microbes and blood cell production

The View From Here

10.26.26

10.12.26

09.30.26

Washington People

Bob Henkel

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20