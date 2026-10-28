Silva-Fisher receives grant to study multiple myeloma

Silva-Fisher

Jessica Silva-Fisher, has received a Research Scholar Grant from the American Cancer Society — one of only 15 investigators nationally to receive the award this grant cycle. She is an assistant professor of medicine at WashU Medicine and a research member at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine.

Research Scholar Grants provide critical support for investigators in the early years of their independent careers, allowing them to pursue bold ideas and generate the foundational discoveries that can shape the future of cancer research.

Silva-Fisher will use the award to study how chemical modifications to RNA, which provides cells with the instructions for making proteins, among other functions, can drive cancer. Specifically, her work focuses on factors contributing to the progression of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and the development of treatment resistance.

Read more on the Siteman website.