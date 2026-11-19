Hundreds gathered in October to celebrate the inaugural establishment of the Michael S. and Tracey L. Avidan Distinguished Professorship, which honors the couple’s transformative impact on WashU Medicine and St. Louis. Pictured (from left) are Dean Bruce Levy, Michael and Tracey Avidan and Chancellor Andrew Martin. (Photo: Mark Beaven/WashU Medicine)

Several hundred members of the WashU community gathered in October on the Medical Campus to celebrate Michael Avidan, MBBCh, and his wife, Tracey — with loved ones, friends and colleagues across the globe joining online. The occasion: the university’s establishment of the inaugural Michael S. and Tracey L. Avidan Distinguished Professorship, honoring the couple who have given so much of themselves to the WashU and St. Louis communities. Their work and service reflect WashU Medicine’s core values of collaboration, compassion, excellence, integrity and scientific rigor. A recipient will be named later.

The turnout at the Eric P. Newman Education Center reflected the profound impact of Michael Avidan, an internationally acclaimed physician-scientist, beloved educator and mentor, and former chair of the Department of Anesthesiology. His visionary leadership, scientific contributions and deep compassion have shaped the field of anesthesiology and the lives of those who know him.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.