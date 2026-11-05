THE RECORD

WashU engineers earn honors from aerosol science group

By Leah Shaffer

The American Association for Aerosol Research (AAAR) has honored two engineers from the WashU McKelvey School of Engineering.

Chakrabarty (left) and Xu

Rajan Chakrabarty, the Harold D. Jolley Professor of Engineering at McKelvey Engineering, has been named a fellow of AAAR. Over the years, Chakrabarty’s AIR lab has advanced fundamental understanding of radiative forcing by carbonaceous aerosols; pushed the frontiers of particle mechanics; and investigated the environmental determinants of infectious disease transmission.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

Separately, Lu Xu, an assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering, has won the 2026 AAAR Kenneth T. Whitby Award.

The honor recognizes Xu’s outstanding technical contributions to aerosol science and technology, which have transformed understanding of the impacts of biogenic and wildfire aerosols, as well as ozone chemistry, on air quality and climate, and advanced instrumentation development. Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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