Xu receives engineering early career award

Lu Xu, an assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2025 American Institute of Chemical Engineers Environmental Division Early Career Award. The honor recognizes Xu’s contributions to the transformative understanding of the impacts of biogenic and wildfire aerosols, as well as ozone chemistry, on air quality and climate, and advanced instrumentation development.

Xu’s research interests are in air quality and climate change. He has investigated the atmospheric chemistry of organic compounds from diverse sources and the subsequent impacts on air quality, human health and climate. He also developed analytical methods based on mass spectrometry to characterize complex atmospheric composition. His research involves laboratory studies, field measurements and instrument development.

