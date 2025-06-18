THE RECORD

 He receives environmental engineering award

a group of four people stand holding a award
AEESP Vice President Jose Cerrato (left) of the University of New Mexico; AEESP President Lee Blaney, of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Zhen (Jason) He of WashU and AEESP President-elect Kara Nelson, of the University of California, Berkeley, take a photo. (Photo courtesy of Zhen (Jason) He)

Zhen (Jason) He received the 2025 Frederick George Pohland Medal from the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors and the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. He is the Laura and William Jens Professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

This award recognizes individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to connecting environmental engineering research, education and practice.

He’s environmental biotechnology and bioenergy laboratory explores the intersection of microbiology, engineering and electrochemistry. The lab seeks to understand the microbial and electrochemical processes in engineered systems designed for resource recovery from wastewater treatment.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

