Epstein invested as member of American Academy of Sciences and Letters

Epstein

Lee Epstein, the Ethan A.H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor at WashU, has been invested as a member of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters in recognition of outstanding scholarly achievement.

Epstein’s research and teaching interests center on law and legal institutions, especially the behavior of judges. She teaches courses on constitutional law, judicial behavior, free speech and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The American Academy of Sciences and Letters promotes learning and honors outstanding scholarly achievement in the humanities, social and natural sciences, mathematics and engineering, as well as in the arts and the learned professions. Learn more on its website.