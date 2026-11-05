In Brief The Callais decision prompted six Southern states to redraw congressional maps, eliminating majority-minority districts and weakening Voting Rights Act protections.

Republican redistricting efforts failed to deliver expected gains in four of six states.

Increased Black voter turnout blunted the immediate impact, but long-term consequences are unknown.

The 2026 midterm results may have softened the immediate political impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision, but they do not diminish its long-term consequences for voting rights and minority representation, says an election law expert at Washington University in St. Louis.

“In short, the mid-decade redistricting exacerbated by Callais backfired in the 2026 midterm elections, but that does not take away from Callais’ doctrinal damage or its potential consequences in the mid-to-long term,” wrote Travis Crum, the Treiman Professor of Law, in a post on the Election Law Blog.

Crum

The Supreme Court’s April 2026 decision in Louisiana v. Callais significantly narrowed the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, weakening federal protections against electoral maps that dilute minority voting power.

Section 2 prohibits voting practices or district maps that discriminate against racial minorities and protects their equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

The court’s decision prompted a wave of mid-decade redistricting across six Southern states, but the effort produced fewer Republican gains than anticipated.

“Republicans’ redistricting gambit failed on a massive scale,” wrote Crum, whose scholarship focuses on election law, voting rights and the constitutional foundations of federal voting protections. “Republicans failed to capitalize in four of the six states; Louisiana is an exception and that district is going to a run-off election (as is common in that state).”

Increased Black voter turnout helped dull the immediate impact of Callais, Crum wrote.

“As others have noted, Callais sparked a Black backlash that blunted its impact,” Crum wrote. “Black turnout was massive across the South, as the potential Democratic victory in Mississippi’s Senate race demonstrates.”

However, Crum cautioned against drawing conclusions about the ruling’s long-term effects from a single election. Whether the increased turnout will continue remains uncertain.

“Whether Southern Black turnout reverts to its historical norms is unknowable,” he wrote. “The 2028 and 2030 elections will shed additional light on Callais’ consequences, and the post-2030 redistricting will look very different with an eviscerated Section 2.”