WashU Expert: Mid-decade redistricting may be new norm

The Missouri Legislature has passed a plan to redraw the state’s congressional maps, potentially handing a Democrat-leaning seat to Republicans and giving the GOP a 7-1 district advantage. Partisan mid-decade redistricting, once very rare, could become the new normal, says an expert on voting rights at Washington University in St. Louis.

Travis Crum, a professor of law, is an expert on voting rights and election law. He has studied the role of racially polarized voting in redistricting. Here, he discusses the legality of the Missouri move and how more states could follow suit.

Crum

Is mid-decade redistricting in Missouri legal, in terms of the state’s constitution? There is no federal prohibition against mid-decade redistricting. In its 2006 decision in LULAC v. Perry, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted Texas to redraw its congressional map. That case is distinguishable on the grounds that Texas was replacing a court-drawn map rather than a Legislature-drawn map, but that distinction will likely prove unpersuasive. Moreover, there is no federal prohibition against partisan gerrymandering.



There are potential claims under the Missouri Constitution, namely, that redistricting can only occur right after the census and that the new districts are not compact. We will have to wait and see what Missouri state courts have to say about those claims.

Could the move backfire on Missouri Republicans? How so? It is possible that in a wave election year, such as 2006 or 2010, these districts might backfire and elect Democrats instead of Republicans. Indeed, one of the reasons cited by moderate Republicans in opposing a 7-1 map back in 2021 was this very possibility.