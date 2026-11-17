In Brief The Trump administration’s proposed SNAP rule would eliminate states’ flexibility to expand eligibility.

Losing benefits could force families to skip meals, accumulate debt or sacrifice essential expenses such as rent and utilities.

Stephen Roll says the proposal could discourage work, savings and economic mobility.

The Trump administration last week announced a proposed policy shift for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that could strip food benefits from an estimated 6.3 million participants. If enacted, the proposal would devastate families already struggling due to updated eligibility rules announced last year, said Stephen Roll, an assistant professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Here, Roll, an expert on asset building, debt management and economic security in lower-income populations, discusses who would see the biggest impact and what losing SNAP benefits would mean for affected households.

Roll

What would this proposed rule change about SNAP eligibility, and who would be most affected? Currently, 46 U.S. states use something called Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE) to expand the number of families eligible for SNAP. Under the standard SNAP eligibility rules set by the federal government, families have to earn less than 130% of the federal poverty line — or $42,900 for a family of four — and have very little in savings in order to qualify for SNAP. BBCE lets states connect SNAP to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-funded services so they can set higher income limits and loosen or drop the asset test.



The proposed rule basically removes states’ ability to expand access to SNAP using Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility, which would reimpose the strict federal income and asset tests in almost every state. That is going to result in a lot of people — 6.3 million by the USDA’s own estimates — losing access to their food benefits. This is obviously going to have the biggest impact on those families earning just above 130% of the federal poverty line. Families above that line will lose their benefits, while many others are going to face new paperwork burdens to prove they still qualify. Almost no family who qualifies for this program is well-off by any reasonable standard. We’re talking about working families who are often juggling high childcare and housing costs alongside rising food prices, who are now going to have to absorb yet another hit to their budgets.



In addition, the effects of this will likely ripple out beyond SNAP eligibility. SNAP enrollment is also tied to access to free school meal programs and the Women, Infants and Children program, so cutting families off SNAP may mean a lot more children will go hungry.



What would losing SNAP benefits mean for the financial stability and well-being of these households? It’s worth reiterating that we’re talking about families whose budgets are already pushed to the limit as it is. And these families, like every other family, have to eat. The loss of potentially hundreds of dollars a month to buy food is going to be a real economic shock to these families. To try and cover that shock, they’re going to have to weigh a series of bad options: skip meals and go hungry; take on more debt; or skip other essential bills like utility or rent payments. Our research has shown that many, if not most, of these families are one small income disruption away from hunger and debt, and changes like these can cascade through a household’s financial life.