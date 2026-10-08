Students, employees asked to complete transportation survey

WashU is conducting a universitywide transportation survey. Data gathered from this survey will provide campus planners with key information about the transportation behaviors and preferences of the WashU community and will assist in identifying additional ways to support the different modes that students and employees use to get to and from campuses.

The survey will be administered biennially and, over time, will reveal usage trends and gauge the effectiveness of different campaigns and efforts. To learn more and to take the survey, visit the Office of Sustainability website. The survey closes Oct. 31.