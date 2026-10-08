THE RECORD

Students, employees asked to complete transportation survey

WashU is conducting a universitywide transportation survey. Data gathered from this survey will provide campus planners with key information about the transportation behaviors and preferences of the WashU community and will assist in identifying additional ways to support the different modes that students and employees use to get to and from campuses.

The survey will be administered biennially and, over time, will reveal usage trends and gauge the effectiveness of different campaigns and efforts. To learn more and to take the survey, visit the Office of Sustainability website. The survey closes Oct. 31.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Students, employees asked to complete transportation survey

Metro pilots single-car trains

Flu shots available for employees

Notables

Bonvehi Rosich, Denizen win 2026 J.B. Jackson Book Prize

WashU community members selected for Focus St. Louis cohort

Eburne installed as J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Brain cells regulate cholesterol to control neuron signaling

WashU study could help manage air quality near power plants

Promising target identified against chronic blood cancer

The View From Here

09.30.26

09.21.26

09.09.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20