Rosa-Molinar receives dual honors from scientific societies 

Rosa-Molinar

Eduardo Rosa-Molinar, a professor of cell biology and physiology, and of neuroscience, at WashU Medicine, has received prestigious honors from two scientific societies: the American Society for Cell Biology, which named him a 2026 fellow, and the Histochemical Society, which named him the 2026 recipient of the Anna-Mary Carpenter and Ellen M. Rasch Award. These honors recognize Rosa-Molinar’s scientific excellence, mentorship and research in cellular imaging.

As scientific director of the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging, Rosa-Molinar leads a multidisciplinary team that helps investigators design experiments, prepare samples and analyze complex imaging data. His research focuses on mixed synapses — rare, poorly understood junctions where neurons communicate with both electrical and chemical signals. To study these elusive structures, he developed a systems-engineering approach that integrates nanoscale and 3D imaging, providing scientists with a more detailed view of how neurons connect and communicate. The methods, reagents and technologies he has developed also have the potential to help researchers examine other structures that influence how cells function in health and disease.

Read more on the Inside WashU Medicine website.