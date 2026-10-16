Leath earns award from brain science professionals

Leath

WashU’s Seanna Leath, an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, has received the Kellina Craig-Henderson Early to Mid-Career Award for Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) from the Federation of Associations in the Behavioral and Brain Sciences (FABBS).

Leath is an applied developmental psychologist and community-engaged scholar whose research examines how cultural, social and structural contexts shape the health of Black youth, families and communities.

The award is given to a mid-career scholar “who has made a significant impact on the promotion and advancement of IDEA principles within the fields of the behavioral and brain sciences and for our broader scientific community,” according to FABBS.