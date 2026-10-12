THE RECORD

ISP’s Meeks selected as Excellence in Education honoree

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Headshot of Carmen Meeks
Meeks

Carmen Meeks, associate director of strategic initiatives at the WashU Institute for School Partnership, will be recognized as an Excellence in Education honoree during the St. Louis American Foundation’s 39th annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala, taking place Oct. 17 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

In her role, Meeks has supported hundreds of local educators in their efforts to improve math and science instruction and student outcomes. ISP’s programs reach about 189,000 students across the region.

In a news article, the American highlighted Meeks’ work in Hazelwood, where she lives and attended high school. Meeks and a team of ISP educational specialists have partnered with early-childhood educators to boost student understanding of formative math concepts. Today, the district reports 80% of students who complete the district’s pre-K program are assessed as kindergarten-ready, compared to 55% of Missouri students overall.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Medicine PT clinic opens in Sunset Hills

Students, employees asked to complete transportation survey

Metro pilots single-car trains

Notables

ISP’s Meeks selected as Excellence in Education honoree

Bonvehi Rosich, Denizen win 2026 J.B. Jackson Book Prize

WashU community members selected for Focus St. Louis cohort

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

New sensor detects, classifies freely flowing particles without labels

Brain cells regulate cholesterol to control neuron signaling

WashU study could help manage air quality near power plants

The View From Here

10.12.26

09.30.26

09.21.26

Washington People

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Helina Woldekiros

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20