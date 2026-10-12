ISP’s Meeks selected as Excellence in Education honoree

Meeks

Carmen Meeks, associate director of strategic initiatives at the WashU Institute for School Partnership, will be recognized as an Excellence in Education honoree during the St. Louis American Foundation’s 39th annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala, taking place Oct. 17 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

In her role, Meeks has supported hundreds of local educators in their efforts to improve math and science instruction and student outcomes. ISP’s programs reach about 189,000 students across the region.

In a news article, the American highlighted Meeks’ work in Hazelwood, where she lives and attended high school. Meeks and a team of ISP educational specialists have partnered with early-childhood educators to boost student understanding of formative math concepts. Today, the district reports 80% of students who complete the district’s pre-K program are assessed as kindergarten-ready, compared to 55% of Missouri students overall.