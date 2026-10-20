THE RECORD

Faculty invited to apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

The Digital Intelligence & Innovation (DI2) Accelerator at WashU is accepting applications for the 2027 cohort of the Digital Transformation Research Corps — a 10-week summer program that pairs WashU faculty with student software developers and data scientists to develop artificial intelligence-driven tools that advance research across disciplines.

Selected projects receive student support and technical expertise to position projects for external funding and future development. Applications for students to participate in the program are forthcoming.

Learn more and apply on the DI2 website. Applications are due Nov. 30.

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