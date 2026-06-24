THE RECORD

Local teachers join WashU faculty for Summer Teacher Researcher Program

Local teachers will join WashU faculty in their labs this summer. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership)

Ten teachers from across the St. Louis region will partner with WashU faculty for the 2026 Summer Teacher Researcher Program.

Administered by the university’s Institute for School Partnership (ISP), the program provides teachers an opportunity to participate in faculty research and to develop lessons for their classrooms. These open-source lessons then are available to other educators nationwide.

The 2026 cohort includes: Joe Bartin (Kirkwood); Kirstin Blase (Villa Duchesne); Anne Deken (John Burroughs); David Ganey (Maplewood-Richmond Heights); Courtney Hausner; Alexandra Hays (Lafayette Prep Academy); Nathan Jones (Pattonville); Tasha Jordan (University City); Alex Messina (St. Charles); and Sarah Scerba (Rockwood). The teachers will work in labs at WashU McKelvey Engineering and WashU Arts & Sciences.

Read more on the Institute for School Partnership website.

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