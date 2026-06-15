WashU alumni, current student earn Fulbright awards

Eight recent WashU alumni and one current student received Fulbright awards to teach English or to conduct research abroad during the 2026-27 academic year. Established in 1946, the prestigious Fulbright program recognizes talented leaders and scholars and strives to increase global collaboration and fellowship.

The honorees are:

Subratha Araselvan, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from WashU Arts & Sciences. Araselvan earned an award to teach English in Thailand.

Carmen Azevedo, a current PhD student in the Department of Biology and Biomedical Sciences in Arts & Sciences and WashU Medicine. Azevedo earned an award to conduct research in the field of chemistry in Germany.

Danielle Brinberg, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arts & Sciences. Brinberg earned an award to teach English in Spain.

Driptaa Chakraborty, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the WashU Sam Fox School. Chakraborty will be conducting research in the field of design in India.

Racheli Farnesi-Dubizh, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Farnesi-Dubizh will pursue a master’s degree in Israel studies at Hebrew University in Israel.

Guy Mermelstein, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Arts & Sciences. Mermelstein earned an award to teach English in Vietnam.

Leena Rai, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Arts & Sciences. Rai earned an award to teach English in Spain.

Emily So, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology from Arts & Sciences. So earned an award to teach English in South Korea.

Zachary Trabitz, who graduated in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in art history and archaeology from Arts & Sciences. Trabitz earned an award to teach English in Taiwan.

Additionally, five alumni were named alternates.

Each year, the Fulbright Program provides awards to approximately 800 exceptional students, scholars and professionals who make an impact in their community. WashU has been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for the past several years.