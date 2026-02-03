WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

WashU has maintained its status as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students. This recognition is given to U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2025-26 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Last year, eight recent alumni and one current student earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English.

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors and the world and have included 44 heads of state or government, 63 Nobel laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 83 MacArthur fellows and countless leaders from all sectors and industries across the United States and around the world.