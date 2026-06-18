THE RECORD

Chung receives Spencer Foundation grant to study postsecondary options in St. Louis

By Neil Schoenherr

The WashU Brown School’s Social System Design Lab has received a $75,000 Spencer Foundation grant to study pathways from high school to careers in St. Louis. 

This collaborative vision planning grant will support a new research initiative focused on improving diverse education-to-career pathways for students in St. Louis. 

Chung

Principal investigator Saras Chung, a research associate professor and director of the Social System Design Lab, is leading this work in close partnership with diverse St. Louis community partners, including educators, business leaders and community nonprofits. 

This grant is a first step toward a potential larger award — up to $3.5 million — through the Spencer Foundation’s Transformative Research Grant program, which supports ambitious efforts to advance equity in education systems. 

The project will examine how students in St. Louis schools make decisions about life after high school, including college, careers and other postsecondary options. Researchers will work with local teens to better understand the factors guiding those choices. The study also will incorporate insights from regional employers and educators to identify where pathways to stable, viable careers may be limited or unclear. 

Read more on the Brown School news website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New minor in systems engineering for social good offered

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

Applications open for AI research fellowships

Notables

Four early-career physician-scientists selected as Dean’s Scholars 

Early nominated for Jenkins sportswriting medal

Davidson receives distinguished mentor award

Obituaries

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Christopher J. Moran, MD, professor emeritus of radiology, 78

Research Wire

Chung receives Spencer Foundation grant to study postsecondary options in St. Louis

Naseh receives grant from Missouri Foundation for Health

NIH grant supports research on brain development after opioid exposure in the womb

The View From Here

06.03.26

05.18.26

05.04.26

Washington People

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20