Bur appointed chief of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery 

Bur, MD

Andrés M. Bur, MD, has been named chief of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery at WashU Medicine and co-director of the Robert Ebert and Greg Stubblefield Head and Neck Tumor Center at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine. He will co-lead the center with Douglas R. Adkins, MD, a professor of medicine, and Wade L. Thorstad, MD, a professor of radiation oncology. Bur began his new roles Oct. 22.

Bur joins WashU Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he served as vice chair of research, vice chair of innovation and technology in the Department of Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery, and director of minimally invasive and robotic head and neck surgery. There, he was recognized for building an outstanding academic program centered on precision oncology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, radiomics and translational head and neck cancer research.

Bur earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tufts University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his residency in otolaryngology — head and neck surgery at the University of Pennsylvania before completing fellowship training in head and neck oncologic and reconstructive surgery at Emory University.

Read more on the Siteman website.