THE RECORD

Bur appointed chief of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery 

Bur, MD

Andrés M. Bur, MD, has been named chief of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery at WashU Medicine and co-director of the Robert Ebert and Greg Stubblefield Head and Neck Tumor Center at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine. He will co-lead the center with Douglas R. Adkins, MD, a professor of medicine, and Wade L. Thorstad, MD, a professor of radiation oncology. Bur began his new roles Oct. 22.

Bur joins WashU Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he served as vice chair of research, vice chair of innovation and technology in the Department of Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery, and director of minimally invasive and robotic head and neck surgery. There, he was recognized for building an outstanding academic program centered on precision oncology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, radiomics and translational head and neck cancer research.

Bur earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tufts University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his residency in otolaryngology — head and neck surgery at the University of Pennsylvania before completing fellowship training in head and neck oncologic and reconstructive surgery at Emory University.

Read more on the Siteman website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Benefits open enrollment begins Nov. 2

Volunteers needed for Empower mock interviews

Faculty invited to apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

Notables

Bur appointed chief of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery 

Joe helps shape first national suicide prevention standards for social workers

Hoeferlin installed as Raymond E. Martiz Professor of Architecture

Obituaries

Gaylyn Studlar, celebrated film scholar, 73

Katherine Parker Ponder, professor emerita of hematology, 69

Kennedy Reed, graduate student at WashU Medicine, 26

Research Wire

Alcohol use held steady among cancer survivors

Collins to co-lead childcare affordability research

Silva-Fisher receives grant to study multiple myeloma

The View From Here

10.26.26

10.12.26

09.30.26

Washington People

Bob Henkel

Hester Blum

Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20