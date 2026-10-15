WashU Medicine names new chair of pediatrics

Madhusmita Misra, MD, a physician-scientist and nationally recognized leader in pediatric endocrinology, has been named chair of the Edward Mallinckrodt Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and pediatrician-in-chief at BJC HealthCare’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Her appointment begins Jan. 4.

Misra comes to WashU Medicine from the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine, where she serves as the Benjamin Armistead Shepherd Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief at UVA Health Children’s Hospital. Her appointment was announced by Bruce D. Levy, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the Joseph Erlanger Distinguished Professor and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine.

“Dr. Misra is a visionary academic leader who combines world-class research with a deep commitment to compassionate care and mentorship,” Levy said. “Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for WashU Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Under her leadership, our pediatric programs have extraordinary potential to further elevate clinical care, inspire the next generation of pediatric leaders and push the boundaries of discovery to transform children’s health.”

Previously at Massachusetts General Hospital, she guided the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology in opening regional clinics, implementing a new electronic medical record system, building a comprehensive pediatric diabetes program and establishing specialized care teams for children with rare genetic conditions.

Misra serves as director of the Pediatric Endocrine-Neuroendocrine-Sports Endocrine Laboratory at UVA, where her research program focuses on how nutritional and hormonal changes affect bone, metabolic health and brain function in children, adolescents and young adults. She established and led a similar laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her research examines hormonal changes and bone loss tied to anorexia nervosa and exercise-induced amenorrhea, the loss of menstrual periods caused by intense training paired with inadequate nutrition. Her work has been paradigm-shifting in defining treatments for low bone density in adolescent and young adult women whose periods have stopped from being in a state of chronic energy deficit.

Misra’s research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other funding agencies since 2000.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve as the next chair of pediatrics at WashU Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital,” said Misra. “I am excited to join this exceptional community of clinicians, scientists, educators, trainees and staff, who share a deep commitment to the care of children and their families. I look forward to listening, learning and working together to create the next chapter of excellence across all mission areas — always with children and families at the heart of all we do.”

Helping young doctors and scientists thrive is a core priority for Misra. She expanded the pediatric residency training program and the pediatric critical care fellowship program at UVA, created formal mentoring networks at Massachusetts General Hospital and launched a national mentoring program in her role as chair of the Research Affairs Committee of the Pediatric Endocrine Society. Over her career, she has personally trained more than 70 students, residents and fellows.

Misra earned her medical degree from S.C.B. Medical College at Utkal University in India and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University. She completed a pediatrics residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, followed by a fellowship in pediatric endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Her achievements have been recognized with numerous honors, including the William Silen Lifetime Achievement in Mentoring Award from Harvard Medical School, the Outstanding Mentor Award from the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the John Haddad Young Investigator Award from Advances in Mineral Metabolism-American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, the Janet W. McArthur Award for Excellence in Clinical Research from Women in Endocrinology, and the Claflin Distinguished Scholar Award from Massachusetts General Hospital. She has been active in the Pediatric Endocrine Society, serving in many leadership roles, including as its president from 2021-2022.

Misra will succeed Mark Lowe, MD, PhD, the Harvey R. Colten Professor of Pediatric Science, who has served as interim department chair since April 2026.

About WashU Medicine

WashU Medicine is a global leader in academic medicine, including biomedical research, patient care and educational programs with 3,100 faculty. Its National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding portfolio is the second largest among U.S. medical schools and has grown 78% since 2016. Together with institutional investment, WashU Medicine commits over $1.6 billion annually to basic and clinical research innovation and training. Its faculty practice is consistently among the top five in the country, with more than 2,550 faculty physicians practicing at 200 locations. WashU Medicine physicians exclusively staff Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals — the academic hospitals of BJC HealthCare — and Siteman Cancer Center, a partnership between BJC HealthCare and WashU Medicine and the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Missouri and southern Illinois. WashU Medicine physicians also treat patients at BJC’s community hospitals in our region. With a storied history in MD/PhD training, WashU Medicine recently dedicated $100 million to scholarships and curriculum renewal for its medical students, and is home to top-notch training programs in every medical subspecialty as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology and communications sciences.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website