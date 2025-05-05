THE RECORD

Understanding genetic factors behind a pediatric brain tumor

Gutmann

Pediatric pilocytic astrocytoma (PA) is a common type of low-grade brain tumor in children, influenced by specific genetic changes. Led by David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor of Neurology, researchers at WashU Medicine have conducted a study, published in Genes & Development, using advanced stem cell techniques to investigate the genetic alterations that cause PA and how they affect tumor growth.

Their findings shed light on molecular pathways that could lead to new targeted therapies, offering hope for better treatment options for children with PA. 

Read more on the Department of Neurology website

