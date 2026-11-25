In Brief Researchers have designed a map that connects genetic variants long associated with coronary artery disease to the genes they impact.

Targeting the genetics of key cells could lead to new treatments for heart disease.

The framework could apply to any disease with complex genetic traits.

Researchers have amassed a detailed catalog identifying how specific genetic changes play causal roles in coronary artery disease, a condition in which the vessels that carry blood to the heart narrow or become blocked. The undertaking is the first to connect inherited genetic variants to their practical effects in the coronary arteries, findings that could guide development of new therapies for heart disease.

The research, led by investigators at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is published Nov. 25 in the journal Nature.

The study is focused on cardiovascular disease, but it describes a new approach for understanding, at the molecular level, any genetically complex condition, such as kidney disease, obesity, diabetes or asthma, according to the investigators. Such molecular insight provides a list of targets for therapeutic intervention.

Common chronic diseases such as coronary artery disease develop via the complex interplay of genetics and environment. Large human genetic studies — called genome-wide association studies — have identified more than 350 inherited genetic changes associated with higher risk of coronary artery disease. Some of these genetic changes are in regions of the genome that carry instructions for making proteins and therefore affect the construction and function of the relevant protein. But for coronary artery disease and other common chronic diseases, nearly all of the associated genetic variants are located in the so-called noncoding regions of the genome, which don’t harbor protein recipes, thereby making it difficult to determine exactly what they do.

That doesn’t mean noncoding regions of the genome are inconsequential. Many noncoding regions have important jobs directing which proteins are produced and when. Genetic changes to these regions therefore can result in cellular dysregulation, but to date there has been no comprehensive directory that ties variants in noncoding regions to the downstream effects in various cell types that ultimately lead to heart disease.

The new study harnesses the most advanced tools of molecular genetics to finally connect the dots between noncoding variants long associated with coronary artery disease and the practical impact these variants have on protein machinery in the coronary arteries.

“We now have a map that connects noncoding genetic variants associated with coronary artery disease to the protein-coding genes and cell types they impact, paving the way for possible new therapeutics,” said senior author and WashU Medicine cardiologist Nathan O. Stitziel, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and of genetics. “And because the gene mapping approach we employed could be applied to any complex disease, we think this study could be highly impactful for the field of human genetics broadly.”

Solving the mystery of the noncoding regions

The investigators analyzed 44 coronary artery samples from patients undergoing heart transplantation for heart failure. About half of the patients had heart failure due to blocked coronary arteries and half had heart failure due to other causes.

The researchers studied four major cell types present in the coronary arteries: smooth muscle cells, which help the vessels contract; endothelial cells, which line the inside of vessels; fibroblasts, which help provide structure to the vessel; and immune cells, which respond to infections and inflammatory injury.

The researchers found that much of the heritable portion of coronary artery disease risk is in noncoding variants that act on genes in cells of the artery wall, particularly smooth muscle cells. For example, one genetic variant from a noncoding region triggered protein production that caused smooth muscle cells to lose some of their contractile quality, making them stiffer and more inflammatory. Targeting such proteins could lead to new ways to help smooth muscle cells maintain their ability to contract, perhaps keeping the coronary arteries healthier longer.

Stitziel and his colleagues are studying several genes identified in this study in efforts to pursue new therapeutics for coronary artery disease. They’re also analyzing more samples of diseased arteries to expand their current genomic map into a larger and more detailed resource for researchers seeking better treatments for coronary artery disease.

Amrute JM, Lee PC, Eres I, Yamawaki T, Lee CJM, Chakraborty M, Bredemeyer A, Sheth MU, Zhao Q, Nguyen T, Yuan E, Paletta HCP, Wang Y, Gurung R, Anene-Nzelu C, Lin W-L, Qiu W-L, Liang X, Zhang Y, Williams-Rogers C, Oh J, Cui J, Wu RS, Gómez Graciani R, Seow WQ, Kundu S, Li DY, Ramste M, Lu DR, Tan A, Kang CJ, Wagoner RE, Alisio A, Hayat S, Kreisel D, Lavine KJ, Kuppe C, Cheng P, Hall IM, Gupta RM, Hsu Y-H, Haldar SM, Kramann R, Sallari R, Jackson, Andersson R, Engreitz JM, Sulem SP, Chang HY, Miller CL, Liu B, Martin S, Foo RS-Y, Li C-M, Ason B, Quertermous T, Stitziel NO. Single-cell variant-to-enhancer-to-gene map for coronary artery disease. Nature. Nov. 25, 2026. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-11275-z

This work was supported by National Institutes of Health (NIH), grant numbers UM1HG008853, R01HG013371, R01HL159171, R01HL171045, R01HL134817, R01HL139478, R01HL156846, R01HL151535, R01HL158525, UM1HG011972, U01HG011762, R01HL159176, R01HL164811 and F30HL179947. This work was also supported by the American Heart Association Predoctoral Fellowship, number 826325; a Leducq Foundation Network Seed Grant (#20CVD02); the Washington University School of Medicine Medical Scientist Training Program; the American Heart Association, grant numbers 25PRE137062, 23SCISA1144703, 24SCEFIA1248386 and 695 20CDA35310303; and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Genomic Mechanisms of Disease, grant number NNF21SA0072102; an NSF Graduate Research Fellowship (DGE-1656518); a graduate fellowship award from Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University; the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital; Individual Research Grants from the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) of Singapore (MOH-001480-00); the MOE Academic Research Fund (AcRF) Tier 3 (MOE-000333-00); the MOE Academic Research Fund Tier 2 (MOE-T2EP30123-0015; MOE-T2EP30225-0016); the NRF Fellowship (NRF-NRFF18-2026-0006); the NRF AI-for-Science (AI4S) Challenge (NRF-AI4SCH-2025-0002); and by A*STAR under the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative (H24J5a0066). The study was partially supported by an Amgen sponsored research agreement. The Genome Technology Access Center at the McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University School of Medicine for helped with genomic analysis. The Center is partially supported by NCI Cancer Center Support Grant #P30 CA91842 to the Siteman Cancer Center. This publication is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official view of the NIH.

About WashU Medicine

WashU Medicine is a global leader in academic medicine, including biomedical research, patient care and educational programs with 3,100 faculty. Its National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding portfolio is the second largest among U.S. medical schools and has grown 78% since 2016. Together with institutional investment, WashU Medicine commits over $1.6 billion annually to basic and clinical research innovation and training. Its faculty practice is consistently among the top five in the country, with more than 2,550 faculty physicians practicing at 200 locations. WashU Medicine physicians exclusively staff Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals — the academic hospitals of BJC HealthCare — and Siteman Cancer Center, a partnership between BJC HealthCare and WashU Medicine and the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Missouri and southern Illinois. WashU Medicine physicians also treat patients at BJC’s community hospitals in our region. With a storied history in MD/PhD training, WashU Medicine recently dedicated $100 million to scholarships and curriculum renewal for its medical students, and is home to top-notch training programs in every medical subspecialty as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology and communications sciences.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website