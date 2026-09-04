Mellnick, Itani named to radiology senior leadership positions

Mellnick (left) and Itani

Two faculty members at WashU Medicine Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) have stepped into new clinical leadership roles.

Vincent M. Mellnick, MD, a professor of radiology, was appointed MIR’s senior vice chair and division director of academic practice. As vice chair of academic practice since 2024, Mellnick has strengthened clinical operations and led significant improvements in recruitment, staffing and retention. He also directed complex departmental transitions to the recently constructed Gary C. Werths Building at Siteman Cancer Center and Plaza West Tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Malak Itani, MD, an associate professor of radiology, was appointed chief of MIR’s abdominal imaging section, stepping into the role previously held by Mellnick. Itani is recognized for her expertise in ultrasound and has served as director of the ultrasound service since 2019 and associate chief of abdominal imaging since January 2025. Since joining the MIR faculty in 2018, she has overseen the expansion of ultrasound services to South St. Louis County sites, strengthened collaboration with sites in West St. Louis County and increased access to contrast-enhanced ultrasound. Itani also helped establish an ultrasound service at the nonprofit health clinic Casa de Salud, where she continues to volunteer.

Read more from WashU Medicine Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.