THE RECORD

Naseh to receive International Institute of St. Louis award

By Myra López
Naseh

Mitra Naseh, an assistant professor at the WashU Brown School, will receive the Beacon Award for Recognition of Excellence in Community from the International Institute of St. Louis.

Naseh will be honored Nov. 6 at the institute’s 2026 Ubuntu Gala, an annual fundraising event celebrating multiculturalism and supporting programs and services for immigrants and refugees in the St. Louis region. For more than a century, the International Institute of St. Louis has been one of the region’s leading organizations serving immigrants and refugees, functioning both as a refugee resettlement agency and as a broader immigrant-integration organization.

Naseh is the founding director of the Forced Migration Initiative at the Brown School, where her research examines the social and economic integration of forcibly displaced populations. The institute is a community partner of the initiative.

Read more on the Brown School website.

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