THE RECORD

Friend installed as Stephen F. and Camilla T. Brauer Distinguished Professor

By Channing Suhl
man at a podium
James Friend speaks at his installation ceremony. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)

James Friend, a highly acclaimed innovator with expertise in creating biomedical devices and diagnostic tools, has been named the Stephen F. and Camilla T. Brauer Distinguished Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

The installation ceremony included a welcome from Aaron F. Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin installed Friend Sept. 15.

Friend’s research explores and exploits acoustic phenomena at small scales for primarily biomedical applications. Friend joined the WashU faculty in November 2025 as chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, succeeding Philip V. Bayly, the Lee Hunter Distinguished Professor, who had been chair since 2008. Recent work in Friend’s lab has focused on developing a device that uses sound waves to pump fluid through various types of porous materials.

“James’ research spans medicine and biology, advanced materials and innovative systems for microfluidics, all designed to have an impact on our world,” Bobick said. “We are grateful to Stephen and Kimmy Brauer for establishing this professorship to support an outstanding researcher and for their continued support of McKelvey Engineering and WashU.”

The endowed position is one of many noteworthy contributions from Stephen F. and Camilla T. Brauer, including naming Brauer Hall, the Lee Hunter Distinguished Professorship and significant investments in scholarships.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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